Mr. Charlie Garrett Sprayberry, age 85 of Trion, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. Mr. Sprayberry was born in Walker County, Georgia on March 20, 1935, son of the late James Aaron Sprayberry and Emma Isobel Bandy Sprayberry McWhorter. He was a member of the Waterville Baptist Church and had worked at E.T. Barwick, and Riegel Mills. He enjoyed woodworking and building clocks. In addition to his parents, Mr. Sprayberry was preceded in death by an infant son, Gary Sprayberry in 1965; sister, Marilyn Harrill and a brother, Aaron "Oppy" Sprayberry. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Anna Sprayberry; daughter and son-in-law, Juanita and Steve Blackwell; son and daughter-in-law, James Charlie and Kathy Sprayberry; sister, Awanda and Leo Bruce; 7 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Mr. Sprayberry will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. in the Waterville Baptist Church with Pastor Sam Barrett and Rev. Bill Abercrombie officiating. Interment will follow in the Bryan Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Spellman Smith, Larry Wilbanks, Larry Johnson, Mark Hall, Mark Thompson and Vester Young. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Waterville Baptist Church. Mr. Sprayberry will lie in state at the Waterville Baptist Church where the family will receive friends Thursday from 2:00 P.M. until the funeral hour.