Frances Jane Shortino Spataro, 90, of Ringgold, passed away, Friday, February 11, 2022. She was born in York, Pennsylvania to the late, Frank & Josephine Shortino and had lived in the North Georgia area for the past 15 years. She was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church. She was active with the Catholic Daughter's, the Catoosa County Seniors and the American Legion Auxilary for many years. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Spataro; daughter, Mary Jo Spataro-Smith; sisters, Nona Borsellino and Mary Borsellino; and three brothers, Joseph Shortino, Charles Shortino and Raymond Shortino. Survivors include her son & daughter-in-law, Stephen A. & (Janie Watts) Spataro; sisters, Ann Walters and Nancy Martin; 5 grandchildren, Anthony Spataro, Stephen J. Spataro, Tony Manion, Frank Manion and Jeannie Smith; 4 great grandchildren, Randy Spataro, Ruby Spataro, Sophia Manion and Caroline Manion; and numerous extended family & friends. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022 in the St. Gerard Catholic Church with Reverend Brian Bufford officiating. Burial was held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022 in the St. Michael's Cemetery, Avella, Pennsylvania. The family received friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Gerard Catholic Church, 3049 Lafayette Rd, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742. Guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home Fort Oglethorpe, GA.