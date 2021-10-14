Audrey B. Snyder, 89, of LaFayette, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Snyder; parents, Ray and Lillie B. Littlejohn; sister, Betty Phillips; and brother, Charles Ray Littlejohn. Survivors include her daughter, Beth (Jim) Ramey; sons, Starlin (Shelia) Snyder, and Steve (Michelle) Snyder; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Dot (Stacy) Snyder; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Chattooga Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Mike Wallin officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.