Mary Lee Clinton Smitherman passed away peacefully at her home in LaFayette, Georgia on Monday, August 31. Mary was born in LaFayette on March 27, 1943. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Rebecca Ann Clinton of LaFayette, and by two sisters, Joan Scoggins of LaFayette, and Julia Ann O'Neal of Chickamauga. Mary is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dr. Rusty Smitherman. She is also survived by a brother, Tommy Clinton of Arlington, Washington, and several nieces and nephews. Mary was a proud graduate of LaFayette High School. Early in her career she worked at Modern Maid in Chattanooga and at the Walker County Board of Education. For almost half a century, Mary worked behind the scenes at her husband's business, LaFayette Animal Clinic. She handled all the day-to-day bookkeeping responsibilities and also spent many an hour grooming the pets in their care. Mary's love for horses inspired her to pursue barrel racing. She attended the Martha Josie barrel racing school in Texas, and went on to compete in rodeos throughout north Georgia, north Alabama, and Tennessee. Her collection of belt buckles serves as a tribute to her love for the sport and to her success in the saddle. Mary had a personal commitment to preserving the history of her hometown. For 10 years she served on the Board of Directors of the Marsh House, the historic Greek revival home just north of downtown LaFayette. She created a variety of fundraising events including Picnic on the Marsh and the Christmas Gala to help raise awareness and support for this iconic structure. Mary had a servant's heart which was reflected in how she lived her life. Only those close to her know how many times she came along side family and friends who had terminally ill spouses. Mary was blessed with the gift of knowing how to minister to their needs, easing the burden of the caregiver. Mary had an affinity for the Hispanic culture. She loved their music, their style of dress, and their language. The Mexico exhibit at Epcot was her favorite Disney attraction. She taught herself how to speak Spanish which put her in a position to help Hispanic students learn English as their second language. Mary took several students under her wing, helping them overcome their language barriers. The honorary pallbearers are Kipp Brown, Billy Burrows, David Giammona, Eduardo Ibanez, Levi Jones, and Scott Scoggins. A private graveside service is being held at the LaFayette Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Christian charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.