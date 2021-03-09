Thomas Riley Smith, age 71, of Rock Spring passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mart and Marie Hise Smith Penland; sister, Billie Kay; and stepfather, J.C. Penland. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ginger Smith; son, Casey Smith; and daughter, Kelly Iery and her two sons, Conner Smith and Luke Iery. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Rock Spring Cemetery. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.