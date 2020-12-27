James Robert (Bob) Smith, age 82, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, after a brief, rapidly progressive illness. He was a 1956 graduate of LaFayette High School, served two years in the U.S. Army, and worked for years in the administrative arm of the Trucking Industry. He was a quiet, independent, private soul, who was always very supportive of his family. He asked for little, but gave much. He was preceded in death by his father, James Eric Smith; mother, Katherine Parker Smith; and brother, John Homer Mitchell Smith. He is survived by his sisters, Carolyn Edith (David) Howell of Charlottesville, Va., and Jimmie Katherine McMullan of Athens Ga.; brothers, Thomas Howard (Ellen) Smith of Kennesaw, Ga., and Dr. Richard C. (Janet) Smith of LaFayette, Ga.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.