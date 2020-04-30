Brian Edward Smith, age 48, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Otis Smith; and brother, Frank Smith. He is survived by his mother, Mildred Baker; sister, Jacqueline (Ken) Klocek; brothers, Tony Smith (Larry Truesdale) and Tim (Linda) Smith; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Community Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
