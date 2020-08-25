Nathan Serpas, "Cajun" Nathan "Cajun" Serpas, 75, of Lafayette, GA died August 25, 2020. Services were held at 2:00 P.M., on August 29, 2020 at Chapel. Arrangements by COFFMAN FUNERAL HOME.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 26, 2020 @ 6:09 pm
Nathan Serpas, "Cajun" Nathan "Cajun" Serpas, 75, of Lafayette, GA died August 25, 2020. Services were held at 2:00 P.M., on August 29, 2020 at Chapel. Arrangements by COFFMAN FUNERAL HOME.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription