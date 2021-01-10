Saralyn Sellers passed away on January 6, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born in Chattanooga Valley, Georgia and was a graduate of Central High School, Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Sullins College, Bristol, Virginia. In her youth, she was active in her church, with family and friends, and enjoyed ballet, piano and a number of other activities. In 1955, she married Jesse M. Sellers, Jr. (Mac), and they remained married for almost 62 years. They began their life together with an extended honeymoon to Acapulco, Mexico. His career took them from Lafayette, Georgia, to Miami, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, San Antonio, Texas, and Denver, Colorado, where he retired as an Immigration Judge. She was involved in a number of activities and later earned her degree in interior design, and her real estate license and was an award winning producer. She and Mac enjoyed many years of extensive travel that took them all over the world and included Africa, Asia, Australia, Central America, Europe, Mexico, and South America. Like her husband, her biggest interest was her family. She and Mac relocated to Amelia Island, Florida to be near their family and were active members of the community including St. Peter's Episcopal Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mac. She leaves behind three children, Charles (Kim), Littleton, Colorado, Kimberly (Harold), Centreville, Virginia, and Marc (Tammy), Jacksonville, Florida, five grandchildren, Rachel, Naomi, Callie, Jackson and Adeline and many additional family members and friends. Saralyn was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, granddaughter and friend. She was always willing to lend a hand, offer support, a kind word or her time. She was a scout leader, and never missed a school event for her family. Accomplished, and interesting, she excelled at many things. She made each house a home, never forgot a birthday or important event and was always thoughtful. Wicked smart and funny, she knew the importance of having fun. A graveside funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday January 12, 2012 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church Cemetery in Fernandina Beach with the Reverend Brian Alberti officiating. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 09:30 to 10:30 AM at Oxley- Heard prior to her service. Those desiring may make memorial donations in her name to White Oak Conservation at www.whiteoakwildlife.org or Heifer International at www.heifer.org Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS