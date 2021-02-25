Margaret Elizabeth Williams Seay, age 94, of Cartersville, GA, went to be with her Savior and Lord on February 23, 2021. Mrs. Seay was born on January 9, 1927, in Rossville, GA, the oldest of three daughters to Mr. and Mrs. T. Belton Williams. According to her written testimony, Margaret "was taken to church regularly as a child and taught Christian principles from the very start. My parents had family devotions and read the Bible to me and my sisters. As a result of my early training, I realized my need for a Savior while only a child and trusted Jesus to save me when I was nine years old." Margaret graduated from Central High School, Chattanooga, TN, in 1944, then attended Bob Jones University, receiving a B.S. degree in Commerce with a Minor in English in 1948. While in college, she met her future husband, Raymond A. Seay. Together, they ministered as pastor and pastor's wife for over fifty years in churches (including church-planting), Bible camps, children's ministries, and schools. As late as 1988, Mrs. Seay devotedly wrote, "We have been a team for many years, and continue to be united in our desire to serve the Lord." She began her teaching career in 1950 and taught one year in the Catoosa County (GA) school system. In the late 60's and early 70's, she was a substitute teacher for five years in the Dekalb County (GA) school system. Then in 1972, she became the head of the Business Department at Atlanta Christian Academy, teaching a variety of business classes, along with English and Bible for nine years. In 1982, Mrs. Seay became a Special Education teacher at LaFayette (GA) Middle School, retiring in 1994, after twelve years. However, she never quit teaching. She continually influenced her grown daughters and sons-in-law by godly example, and she taught her nine grandchildren through practical instruction and no-nonsense spiritual principles, all served up with a heaping portion of love. Each grandson and granddaughter have a favorite story about "Grandma Seay!" Dedicated to being fully trained and knowledgeable, Mrs. Seay earned two Master's Degrees, one in Business and the second in Special Education. Throughout her career, she was deeply respected by students, parents, and faculty, and received distinguished awards and recognitions. Mrs. Seay was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Raymond A. Seay; her father, T. Belton Williams; her mother, Phaeriba Stubblefield Williams; her twin sister, Myrtle Esther Williams, who died at birth; her sister, Lois Williams; and a great-grandson, Perrin T. Stanley. Survivors include one sister, Alice Howard; four daughters: Marilyn Elizabeth Propst; Janet McFarlin (Jim) of Cartersville, GA; Annette Hale (Danny) of Rossville, GA; and Becky Lynch (Kevin) of Carterville, GA. Survivors also include nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special thank you to Highlands Senior Living Memory Care Home in Cartersville and Tapestry Hospice for their love and care of Mrs. Seay. The memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 5, 2021, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Home and Crematory, 3239 Battlefield Parkway, Ft. Oglethorpe, GA, 30742, with the Reverend Tim Samples officiating. Before the service, the family will receive friends between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM. The service will be live streamed and also available afterwards on Mrs. Seay's tribute page at www.heritagebattlefield.com. Mrs. Seay will be laid to rest at the Chattanooga National Cemetery near her beloved husband, Ray. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that any donations be made to the Beneth Peters Jones Memorial Scholarship Fund, an endowed "rescue" scholarship fund for women students. Donations can be sent to Office of Advancement, Bob Jones University, 1700 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC 29609-9971. Or to give online, go to www.BenethJones.com.
