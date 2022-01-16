Barry "Uncle Roo" Lamar Ridley, 70, passed away peacefully Monday, January 10, 2022. He was a great communicator, you could tell he loved you, by the way he looked at you. Barry was always a hard worker his whole life, and was a popular figure in his community. He had several health problems in the latter years of his life but never complained. Most of all he took care of, and loved his children. Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Tula Ridley; brother, Reverend Donald Ridley; several aunts and uncles. Survivors in love and in his memory, son and daughter-in-law, Lamar (Anna) Ridley of Florida; daughter and wife, Anna (Melanie) Cucciarre of Cleveland; son and husband, Wayne (Romairo) Ridley of Cleveland; three grandchildren, Chasity Ridley, Justin Butler, Destiny Peters; sister, Reverend Patsy Folks; brother, Reverend Jim Ridley; sister Vickey Ridley Harmon; brother, Dee Ridley; sister-in-law, Carol Ridley, all of Blountstown, FL; best-friend, Dorothy Gravelle of Cleveland; several nieces nephews, many friends in Tennessee and Florida. Friends may call at their convenience, at the family home, in Cleveland on Friday, January 14, and Saturday, January 15, 2022 where they celebrate Uncle Roo's life. Cremation will follow. Serenity of Cleveland Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
