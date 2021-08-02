David Allen Rayburn, age 69, of LaFayette, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 1, 2021. David faithfully served the Lord with the gifts God gave him and pastored for 22 years and was currently pastoring Trinity Tabernacle in Noble, GA. He will be remembered as a man that loved his family and church family. David never met a stranger and he always had a smile and could make you laugh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beulah Rayburn and Arnold David Rayburn; siblings, Bobby Jack Rayburn, Grace Randolf, and Franki Sliger. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 44 years, Brenda Rayburn; children, Bridgette (Tim) Hayes, Mandy (Joel) Martenn, Tim (Ginny) Rayburn, Carol Rayburn, and David Rayburn Jr.; grandchildren, Cody (Tosha) Hayes, Cassie (Nicholas) Pendergrass, Caitlyn (Levi) Dodd, Taylor (Justin) Yarbrough, Landon Rayburn, Jayden Hayes, Laney Rayburn, Laik Rayburn, Jeremiah Love, Aubree and Peyton McClure, Dalton Dunkin, and Jacob, Allison, and Connor Rayburn; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Charles (Sunny) Rayburn, Jerry Rayburn, and Betty (Cooter) Stanfield. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with family officiating. Interment at LaFayette City Cemetery. Pallbearers are Cody, Landon, Joel, Tim, Kyler, Justin, Bubba, and Levi. Honorary pallbearers are Laik and Bryson. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in David's memory to the David Rayburn Family Fund in care of Brenda Rayburn at The Bank of LaFayette, P.O. Box 1149, LaFayette, GA 30728. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.