Mary Louise Ramirez, age 69 passed away in a Madison, Wisconsin hospital on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born to the late Charles Marion Watson and Virginia Maxine Everette Watson in LaFayette. She is survived by long time friend, Steve Bartus of Wisconsin, her sons Bryan (Carrie), and Paul Ramirez. Bryan and Carrie's daughters, Eliza and Alaina of Madison, Wisconsin, brother, Chuck Watson (Debbie) of LaFayette, sister, Teri Bagley (Joel) of Chattanooga.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Ramirez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.