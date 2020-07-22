William Mitchell Puryear, age 83, of Lafayette, Georgia passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born on February 27, 1937. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Ward Puryear and Martha Frances Puryear; brothers, Anson Puryear, and Richard Puryear. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Puryear; daughter and son in law, Barbara and Jody Virkstin; sister and brother in law, Bridget and Stone Lloyd; grandchildren, Ashley and Tyler; niece, Renee Moneta and her husband David; nephew, Glenn Stone and his wife, Myra; and great nieces and great nephews also survive. A service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
