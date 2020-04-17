Virginia Marie Mason Price age 97, of Chickamauga, Georgia passed away Saturday - April 18, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio to the late William D. and Ruth Kamer Mason. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. She had been a resident of Chickamauga since 1952. She was the oldest member of the First Baptist Church of Chickamauga, where she sang in the choir and was the former Sunday School Director for many years. She was also a member of the Chickamauga Garden Club. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband: John P. Price, a grandchild and great-grandchild. She is survived by her children: Gloria Meroney, Jackie (Wayne) Smallwood, Mason Price, seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Chickamauga Choir and/or Sunday School at P.O. Box 239 - Chickamauga, Georgia 30707. A private graveside service will be held in Chickamauga Cemetery. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes - Chickamauga Chapel.