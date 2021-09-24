Leonard James Potts, 84, of Tunnel Hill passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was born in Phoenix, N.Y. on November 9, 1936. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy A. Potts; daughters, Debora and Martha Golden, Tunnel Hill, GA, daughter, Katherine Neville, Liverpool N.Y, son; Leonard Scott (Paula) Potts of Churchville N.Y.; son, Mark Golden (Sherrie) of Citra, Fl., son, Phillip Golden (Julie) of Deltona, Fl, son, Daniel Golden (Kelly) of Springfield, Mo, son, Steven Bradley Golden (Rebecca) of Aldrich, Mo.; three sisters, Eleanor Sedner, Wilma Sedner and Joy Patterson; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by daughter Susan Lynn Potts of Pennellville, N.Y., parents Caleb and Francis Potts of Palermo, N.Y.; two brothers, Donald of Fulton, N.Y. and Ralph of Palermo, N.Y; four sisters, Dorothy of Phoenix, N.Y., Barbara of Palermo N.Y. Nancy and Vivian also of Palermo, N.Y.