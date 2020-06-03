William "Bill" Lee Pence, age 83 of Dallas, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at WellStar Paulding Hospital. He was born on June 7, 1936 in Lafayette, GA, to his late parents, Annie Lois Pence and George Lee Pence. Mr. Pence had volunteered as an assistant chief volunteer fireman for Paulding County for 11 years from 1978 to 1989 and had worked for Printpack as a supervisor for 36 years. Mr. Pence was a faithful member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church in Kennsington, GA. Bill loved music, playing the guitar and the drums. He enjoyed cooking out with his friends and family, fishing, and camping. In his free time, he enjoyed flying his plane with his son, Tony! He was also involved in the girl scouts with his daughter, Nikki. Bill was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, friend and neighbor who will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl Pence, and Burl Pence. Survivors include his loving wife, Joan B. Pence of Dallas, GA, children; Amanda "Nikki" Nicole Humphreys and her husband, Dwayne of Rockmart, GA, William (Tony) Anthony Pence and his wife, Joy of Menlo, GA, sister, Lena Mae Arnold and her husband, Jimmy of Chickamauga, GA, grandchildren; Ashley Nicole Cannon, Allison Blair Cannon, Casey Allyn Cannon, Jakob Dawson Humphreys, Kameron Lee Humphreys, Harley Dayton Humphreys, Callie Clark Arney ( Joe), Emily Clark, Andrew Clark, Lydia Pence, Christian Pence, and great grandchild, Brantley Nicholas Cain. A Private Funeral Service for Mr. Pence will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at The Clark Funeral Home Chapel. In accordance to Mr. Pence's wishes, his body will be cremated after the service. The family would like to extend their love and appreciation to everyone who will not be able to attend the service in person due to Covid-19 restrictions. To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website at www.samclarkfuneralhome.com Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, Ga is in charge of the arrangements.
