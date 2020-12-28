Daniel "Dan" Franklin Pence, age 78 of LaFayette, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. He was born to the late Leroy and Ovie Lee Wallin Pence, was a lifelong resident of LaFayette and was of the Christian Faith. Dan retired in 2009 from the Walker Co. Road Department after more than 30 yrs. and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife, of 58 yrs., Frances Glenda Reid Pence, son and Daughter-in-law, Randall and Wendy Pence, grandchildren, Taylor and Chase Pence, loving cats, Simon Pence and Kitty Baby. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.