Jimmy C. "Toby" Parker, passed peacefully surrounded by his family under the care of Compassus Hospice at Memorial Health University in Savannah, GA on March 23, 2022. Toby was born to George Wesley and Zella Cleghorn Parker on November 12, 1935 in Walker County, GA. Besides his parents, Toby was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Woody Parker, daughter, Angela Newkirk, grandson, Paul Barton, great-grandson, Hudson Warren Smith, and a brother, Marvin Parker. Toby is survived by his sons and daughters; Thomas (Nina) Barton of Gainesville, GA, Jerry Barton of Maggie Valley, NC, Darlene P. (Brent) Shields of Rock Spring, GA, Sherry P. Smith of Sylvania, GA, Karen (Robert) Creech of Ridgeland, SC, and Chuck (Tammy) Parker of Sylvania; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Toby attended Believer's Church in Sylvania, GA. He was an employee of E.T. Barwick of LaFayette, GA for 15 years. He and his family moved to Sylvania in 1970. In 1992 he retired from BASF as an area supervisor, with 22 years of service. He was an avid golfer and outdoorsman. Toby greatly enjoyed his time spent in retirement. Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 2:00pm in the Screven Memorial Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Clint Williams of Believer's Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Pallbearers will be Shane Shields, W.D. Smith III, Wesley Parker, Brian Creech, McKenzie Kelehear, George Barton, Jonathan Harley, and Carlos Gomez. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner Anderson Funeral Home Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.
