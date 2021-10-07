Lana Stephens Paradise, 66, of Chickamauga, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Paradise; and parents, Harold and Bessie Stephens. Survivors include her son, Jesse (Heather) Paradise; grandchild, Caden Paradise; lifelong friends, Susie Hames, Phyllis Scott, Gail Foster, Sandra Guthrie, and Debbie Daniels; and cousin, Mike (Peggy) Hicks. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Coulter Cemetery with Ronnie Millican officiating. Pallbearers are Jeremy Garrett, Josh Daniels, Eric Jones, Tracey Green, Rob Stoker, and Caden Paradise. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.