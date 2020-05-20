Mrs. Betty Sue Gilbreath Nichols age 83 of LayFayette, Georgia, formerly of Rainsville, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Funeral services were held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Earnest Corbitt officiating. Survivors include 1 Son: Jefferson Samuel Jones and wife Susan of Rainsville; 2 Daughters: Deborah Renee Davis of Henagar and Rhonda Sue Long of Dalton, Georgia; 2 Brothers: Gordon Gilbreath of Huntsville, Alabama and Glen Gilbreath of Huntsville, Alabama; 2 Sisters: Opal Walker of Henagar, Alabama and Dot Gribble of LaFayette, Georgia; 11 Grandchildren; 17 Great-Grandchildren. Preceded in Death by Husband: Cecil Nichols; Parents: Alvin and Ora Gilbreath; 1 Brother: Charles Ray Gilbreath; 1 Sister: Jannie Belle Johnson; Sons-in-Law: Mike Davis and Robert Owens; Daughters-in-Law: Theresa Jones and Jean Jones. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefunerlahome.com.
