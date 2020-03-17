Djuna Marlene Whaley Newman of Fountain, a victim in the Fountain, Florida shootings, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 53. Djuna was born April 2, 1966 in Tampa, FL, attended Lafayette High School and later enrolled in dental and cosmetology school. DJ lived life to its fullest with an electric personality and powerful presence: When she would walk into a room, she took over that room. She loved her friends so deeply that she laid down her life for them. Her loss will forever leave an open wound in the hearts of us all. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles William Whaley and stepfather, William Alexander Bill Tucker; grandparents, Carl and Hazel Conner, and Dennis Smith. Djuna is survived by her sons, Robert Allen Whaley and Tommy Lee Newman; one grandchild yet to be born; mother, Marlene Louise Figga; siblings, William A. Tucker Jr, Michael D. Tucker, Cynthia Darlene Mitchell, Michelle Jennings, Carlton W. Tucker, and Steven D. Tucker; nephews, Carlton W. Tucker Jr., James R. Tucker, Eric S. Doss, James C. Mitchell Jr., Steven R. Tucker, David Tucker, and Steven A. Tucker; nieces, Barbara Bryant, Virginia Sandefer, Ashley Bolton, and Danielle Melton. A Celebration of DJ's Life was held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Virgil Tillman officiating. The family received friends beginning 1:00 P.M. prior to the service. Those wishing to extend condolences may do so at www.heritagefhllc.com