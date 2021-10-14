Roger Neal, 87, of West Armuchee community passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. Mr. Neal was the youngest of eight children born to the late William Pierce Neal and Mary Alice Dunwoody Neal of West Armuchee Valley. Along with his parents and six siblings, he had a son, Pierce Houston Neal, who preceded him in death. A lifelong resident of the area, Mr. Neal was well known in LaFayette. A graduate of the former West Armuchee High School in West Armuchee Valley, Mr. Neal's first job was as a seasonal employee with the U.S. Forest Service on the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. He later worked at Barwick Mills in LaFayette and was a proud veteran who served in the U.S. Army during the Cold War. Mr. Neal was a small business owner who with his wife operated Queen City Hardware in LaFayette for 27 years. He was ordained as a deacon at Shiloh Baptist Church in 1961, and served in various roles at the church. He also was a past president of the LaFayette Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow, and a past president of the LaFayette High School Band Boosters Club. He served as district supervisor with the Coosa River District Soil and Water Conservation District and a member of the Walker County Advisory Board for the Department of Family and Children Services. Before retirement, he was Director of Special Projects for Walker County. A devoted husband and father, Mr. Neal is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Doris Houston Neal; their daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie Neal (Scott) Johnson; and son, Alex Roger Neal; grandson, Matthew Neal Johnson; sister, Ouida Neal Aiken; and several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, at Shiloh Baptist Church with Pastor Chuck Romain officiating. Interment at Shiloh-McWilliams Cemetery. Pallbearers are his nephews and deacons of Shiloh Baptist Church. Other deacons will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, at the funeral home and 1 p.m. until the service hour Wednesday, October 13, at the church. Memorial donations can be made to the Shiloh-McWilliams Cemetery fund, c/o Emily Benson, 1116 West Armuchee Road, LaFayette, GA 30728. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.