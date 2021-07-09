Frances Lorene Rittenhouse Mullis, age 73, of Rock Spring, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021. Survivors include her loving husband of 28 years, William Edward Mullis; daughters, Tressa Gail (Gerald) Wilder and Melissa Ann (Matt) Patterson; son, Brian (Missy) Mullis; grandchildren, Nathan, Gabby, Matt, Tony, Jonathan, Emily, Samantha, Kassidy, Numerica, and Hunter; great grandchildren, Bailey, Olivia, Kinsley, Lyla, Lachlan, Rowan, and Ridley; brothers, Dave (Sue) Rittenhouse and Bill (Clara) Rittenhouse; several nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Joann Rittenhouse. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with her sons-in-law, Pastor Matt Patterson and Gerald Wilder officiating. Interment at LaFayette City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.