Kaden Leroy Miller, 13, of Chickamauga, Georgia passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Kaden was a student of Ringgold Middle School, and a member of Peavine Baptist Church. He enjoyed going to the Spot in Ringgold and hanging out and was an avid Republican. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Stephanie (Gavin Young) Mitchell; father and step-mother, Eric (Emily) Miller; sister, Kinsey Miller of Ringgold, GA.; brother, Callaway Young of Chickamauga, GA.; grandparents, Sandra Mitchell of Ringgold, GA., Donald (Summer Tidwell) Mitchell of Ringgold, GA., and Michele (Barry) Cheshire of Ball Ground, GA.; great grandparents, Marilyn Gregorash of Gainesville, GA., and JoAnn Turner of Dalton, GA.; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held 1;00 P.M. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Peavine Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 2-8 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home and 10 A.M. until funeral time Thursday at Peavine Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia. An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.