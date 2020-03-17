Jackie Nelson McPherson, age 70 of Chickamauga, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Henry and Bessie Early Nelson in Carbon Hill, AL, lived most of her life in the Chickamauga area and was a member of Rock Spring Baptist Church. Jackie was a graduated of Gordon Lee Memorial High School, Class of 1968, was employed by the Chickamauga Telephone Company for the past 52 yrs. and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be greatly missed. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Tommy Nelson, Gert Montgomery, Judy Hood and Hazel Nelson. She is survived by her loving husband, of 37 yrs., Tommy McPherson, children; Doug (Susan) Dilbeck, Jason (Lisa) Dilbeck, Dustin (Kim) McPherson, Teri (Brian) Shadden and Shelly Ruppe, siblings; Mary Nelson, Mildred Nelson, Nancy Nelson, Helen Derrick, Ellen Newberry, Linda Brown and Alan Nelson, 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and several nieces & nephews. The funeral service was held at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Shane Harris officiating. Interment followed in Crest Lawn Cemetery. The family received friends from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday and prior to the service on Friday. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home-J. Avery Bryan, Chickamauga.