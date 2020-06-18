Rosemary Anne Gilmore Whaley McCrickard, age 81, of LaFayette passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, April Roselle Whaley; grandson, Christopher Brody Whaley; parents, Leeland Gilmore and Margret "Peggy" Mason; sister, Terri Brogdon; and brother, Tommy Mason. She is survived by her children, Myra (Danny) Overbay, Billy (Becky) Teems, Bobby (Karen) Teems Jr., Chris Whaley, Cindy Clark, Rhonda Stowe, and Lisa Teems; grandchildren, Jeremy Overbay, Luke Overbay, Loren Cantos, Cody and Anna Teems, Payton Teems, Jessica and Jordan Teems, DeAnna and Kelo Sagram, Seth and Kalei Clark, Zev Greenberg, Brett Clark, and Elijah Teems; great grandchildren, Brenleigh and Max Sagram, Anderson and Violet Cantos, Caleigh Teems, Jaxton Overby, Brady and Olivia Dutton; sisters, Sandy and Donny Bayman and Gerri Simpson; brother, Guy Fairchild; and special friends, Lloyd and Sherri Kunzelman, Lynn Green, and Betty Howell. Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Jordan Teems, Billy Teems, and Chris Whaley officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service after 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at LaFayette Memory Gardens. Pallbearers are Luke Overbay, Cody Teems, Payton Teems, Jeremy Overbay, Brett Clark, and Seth Clark. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Wright, Benny Humphrey, Wayne Humphrey, Chris Dalton, Elijah Teems, Kelo Sagram, Zev Greenberg, Terry Dooley, Rusty Dooley, and Robert Borhman. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
