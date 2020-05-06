Tommy "Doodlebug" McCormick, age 76, of Chickamauga passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He owned and operated Tommy's Garage from his home for 40 years. He is survived by his daughters, Sandy "Carl" Dunn and Racheal Allen; son, Andy (Tonya) McCormick; grandchildren, Hope Allen, Jaden Allen, Justin Brown, Heather Dunn, Shane Dunn, and Ben Harrison; great grandchildren, Sydney Dunn, Kade Basham, Nova Basham, Brentley Brown, and Kyson Brown; and several nieces and nephews. A private family funeral service will be held in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Everett Burton officiating. Interment at Coulter Cemetery. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.