Beverly Ann Ingle McConathy, 79 of Ringgold went to be with the Lord on Wednesday October 7, 2020. She has been living in the Ringgold area for the last 40 years. She is a member at Cloud Springs Baptist Church in Ft. Oglethorpe where she taught Sunday School, and was the Director for "Women on Missions" ; and was a teacher for the International Missions in Warner Robbins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Estil & Catherine Ingle. Beverly is survived by her loving husband Jim McConathy; children Jimmy (LeAnn) McConathy, Bill (Dee Dee) McConathy, and Jeff McConathy; sister Sharon Ingle Cook; and grandchildren Morgan McConathy, Matthew McConathy, Mary Catherine McConathy, and Colton McConathy. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon - 2:00 p.m. on Monday October 19, 2020 in the Ft. Oglethorpe Chapel of Wilson Funeral Home; a funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. on Monday with Rev. Bill Gardner Officiating. Contributions can be made in honor of Mrs. McConathy to Cloud Springs Baptist Church. Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home Fort Oglethorpe, Ga
Service information
Oct 19
Visitation
Monday, October 19, 2020
W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home-Ft. Oglethorpe Chapel
Oct 19
Funeral Service
Monday, October 19, 2020
W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home-Ft. Oglethorpe Chapel
