Judy Marks, age 76, of LaFayette passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Exie Caylor; and sister, Mary Jo Caylor Brown. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Benny Marks of LaFayette; son, Kip (Heather) Marks of LaFayette; grandchildren, Caylee and Laney Marks; great grandchild, Adalee Ellisor; sisters, Debbie (Donald) Purdy of Trion and Nancy (Tony) Ward of Pensacola, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Malcolm Harris and Brother David Thompson officiating. Interment at LaFayette Memory Gardens. Visitation was held Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.