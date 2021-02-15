Gary Long, son of Rev. Boyd A. Long and Provie Wood Long left for his Heavenly Home on Jan. 29th, 2021 at age 88. He was an earlier resident of East Ridge/Ringgold; He graduated from Ringgold High School, where he played football and boxed. Gary spent nine years in the military, after which, he and his family made Dallas, TX area their home! Gary was an older brother of Wallace (deceased) (Linda), Winford (Martha) (deceased) (Beth), Gail Varnell (Ronnie), and Donald (Deceased). Gary loved Ronnie like a brother, and his sisters-in-law like sisters. Gary loved God, his wife, Anne, daughters Robin, Pamela, Stacey, and Andrea and three great sons-in-law, Kern, Darrell and Rod. He was a beloved Papa to seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was proud of his birth family, roots and lifelong opportunities he experienced, especially being in on the ground floor of the maintenance of computers and becoming a computer programmer, his greatest career love! A devoted son, brother, husband, father, father-in-law and Papa! We miss you so, Sweetheart!
