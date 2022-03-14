Bobby (Bob) O'Brien Lloyd, 89, formerly of Ft. Oglethorpe, GA passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 in Peachtree Corners, GA. The family rejoices in his final release from his suffering here on earth. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Joyce McGee Lloyd; parents, Carma (Carme) and Lillian Josephine Gann Lloyd; brother, Billy O'Neil Lloyd; and sister, Betty Jo Lloyd Culpepper. Bob attended Berea College in Berea, KY and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN. He worked in a variety of transportation management and sales positions in the Bristol, VA and Chattanooga, TN areas, with his last position being with Lookout Mountain Community Services in LaFayette, GA. Bob was a member of First Baptist Church of Fort Oglethorpe, GA. Bob is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Brent and Laura Lloyd; three grandsons who knew him as Bobo (Ian McGee Lloyd and his wife, Stephanie Lloyd; Thomas Moore Lloyd and his wife Lilah Lloyd; and Devin Jameson Lloyd). At Bob's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to First Baptist Church of Fort Oglethorpe (2645 Lafayette Road, P.O. Box 2125, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742) in memory of Bob O. Lloyd. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.