Mary Ann Large, age 60, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was a 1978 graduate of LaFayette High School and spent the majority of her career as a legal secretary in LaFayette. Mary Ann loved her children and family, vacationing in Hilton Head, family tennis tournaments, and being a "Mimi". She was preceded in death by her significant other, Mac Hise; parents, Robert and Grace Mahle; and sister-in-law, Myra Mahle. She is survived by her children, Angie (Steve) Johnson, Coby Large, and Lindsey Large; grandson, Lane Johnson; siblings, Kaye (Jerry) Hamby, Roger (Janet) Mahle, Eddie Mahle, and Judy (Norris) Hall; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held for close family and friends at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8, at the LaFayette City Cemetery with Pastor Bud Martenn officiating. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.