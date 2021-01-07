Stella Louise Lane, age 85, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021. She was a member of the Chattooga County Saddle Club and a member of Stovall Baptist Church in Stovall, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Lee Scott and Ester Hancock Scott; three sisters; five brothers; and a step grandson. She is survived by her spouse, James Lane; daughters, Debbie (Joe) Willingham and Melissa "Lisa" (George) Payne; son, Bomar Daniel Noles Jr.; two stepdaughters; one stepson; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; four step grandchildren and six step great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at LaFayette Memory Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 9, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.