Robert Mabon "Bob" Lamborn, 92, a resident of LaFayette 1960-2017, died on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Franklin Manor Assisted Living in Winchester, Tennessee. A native of Pennsylvania, Lamborn was a graduate of the University of Chattanooga and Louisiana State University. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. For a number of years, he was principal trombonist of the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra. Lamborn taught in Calhoun and Cartersville before serving as band director at LaFayette High School and the area middle and elementary schools 1960-1988. During his tenure the band grew immensely in size and earned numerous superior ratings. He was honored with the Rotary Vocational Service Award, and with the STAR Teacher award at LaFayette High. Lamborn was a member of the LaFayette Presbyterian Church, serving as choir director for more than 30 years. He was a Rotarian and headed up the Empty Stocking drive for many years. Bob enjoyed music, woodworking and woodcarving, reading, and golf. He is survived by his son, Rob (Amy) Lamborn of Sewanee, Tennessee; granddaughter, Caroline Lamborn; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Elinor Cole Lamborn. Interment will be in LaFayette City Cemetery in a small family service. A public memorial will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are invited to LaFayette Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1193, LaFayette, Ga., or to the LaFayette Rambler Band Boosters, P.O. Box 1504, LaFayette, Ga. 30728. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.