O Rye Kim, age 91, of LaFayette passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. She was born on October 5, 1929 in Korea to father Kim Gihan and mother Shin Joana. She was a Japanese Language teacher for many years in South Korea near Seoul. She arrived in this country in 2017 to reside with her daughter Caroline Brooks and Caroline's husband Col (Ret) Daryl Brooks here in Lafayette. She is survived by her son Kim Munsik of Osaka, Japan, her daughter Caroline Brooks of Lafayette, and her daughter Vivian Young and Vivian's husband Doug Young of San Antonio, TX. She has four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 15th at 2 p.m. in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tony Tucker officiating. The burial of O Rye's cremains will take place at a later date in the LaFayette City Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.