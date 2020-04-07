Dr. Homer Dale Kemp, 79, passed away at his home in Ringgold, Georgia, on March 28, 2020, with his wife by his side. Homer was born, Jan. 25, 1941, in Union City, Tennessee, to Homer Lee and Dorothy Baker Kemp. He attended the United States Naval Academy and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin. He earned his masters and doctorate degrees from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville before beginning his academic career at Tennessee Technological University, where he served on the faculty for 40 years. At Tennessee Tech, Homer held a faculty position in the English Department, finishing his career as the head of the English Department. He was a devoted member of the Tennessee Tech faculty, serving on and leading the Faculty Senate and establishing the Upper Cumberland Studies Institute during his career. He was active in Boy's State and established a popular Culture of the Upper Cumberland Elderhostel. He was an ordained (but non-practicing) Southern Baptist minister, but he was especially proud to be credentialed as a certified barbecue judge by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. He was an amateur actor, performing in several productions in Cookeville, Tennessee, and at Tennessee Tech. Homer was a born performer, and he was never happier than when he had an attentive audience in the classroom, on stage or around a table with family and friends. His many stories and tall tales will be missed by all who knew him. He was raised on a farm in West Tennessee and enjoyed farming and outdoor work throughout his life. Homer found great pleasure spending time at the family farm in Ringgold working in his garden, riding his tractor and spending time with the many animals he loved and spoiled constantly. He was an avid fisherman and took several fishing trips to Canada with his friends over the years. Homer is survived by his wife, Mary Poston Tanner, the love of his life with whom he spent the last decades of his life. He is also survived by his sisters, Linda (Andy) Jetton and Karen Cross; stepsons Jim and Waide Tanner; nephews Tyler Yates and John (Amanda) Cross; and loving brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and a multitude of other family and friends. To know Homer Kemp was an experience never forgotten, and all who knew him came to know and love his spirit and love for life. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Tonia Black and Natasha Dean for their special care for Homer during the last years of his life. Their care and devotion to Homer made them a special part of our family, and we cannot thank them enough for their love and support. Another special friend to Homer in recent years was Eloise Busby, who provided love and inspiration to our entire family. Thanks also to Tapestry Hospice - especially Ashley and Rachel - for their care for our family over the past year. Homer will be buried in a private ceremony at the Chattanooga National Cemetery on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Homer's honor to the Upper Cumberland Studies Endowment at Tennessee Technological University. Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory, Battlefield Parkway