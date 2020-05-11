Eddie Kehl, 73, residing at High Shoals Health and Rehabilitation Center in Bishop, GA went to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 8, 2020. Eddie was born September 25, 1946 in Miami, Oklahoma to George and Myrtle Kehl. He was a graduate of Abilene High School and McMurry College. He was married to Ann Pirtle, May 25, 1976. He worked in the Flooring Industry and served his country in the National Guard. He was a member of West Side Baptist Church in Atlanta, Texas where he had lived before moving to Georgia last year to be close to his sons. He greatly loved his family and friends and he enjoyed golfing, bowling and especially college sports. His favorite teams were the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys! He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 27 years, Ann P. Kehl. He is survived by his two sons, Fred P. Ellis and wife Lori of Watkinsville, GA and Curtis L. Ellis of Virginia Beach, VA; two sisters, Vickie Nettleton and husband Wilbur of Rowlett, TX and Sherri Hinerman and husband James of Acworth, GA; four grandchildren Julia, Nicholas, James and Curtis,and one great grandchild Lyla Mae. As well as nephews Robert and Zach, nieces Donna and Hannah, five great nephews, six great nieces, other relatives, and his best friend Jimmy Goldsmith of Abilene, TX. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
