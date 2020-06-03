Timothy Alan Hogue, age 45, of LaFayette passed away Monday, June 2, 2020. He was employed with Flexabed since 1992. Tim was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Hogue; daughters, McCaela Hogue and McKenzie Hogue; mother, Marlene (David) Day; father, Kenneth (Debbie Duit) Hogue; brother, Kenny Wayne Hogue; fur babies, Foxy, Reese, and Gus; and several nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Crest-Lawn Memorial Park with Max Morrison officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
