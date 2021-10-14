Robert "Bob" Thomas Hill Sr., 87, of Rock Spring, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Yvonne Heiskell; parents, Judson and Thelma Hill; sister, LaMay Ridley; brothers, Ben, Bill, and Jimmy Hill; and son-in-law, Charles Garrett. Survivors include his children, Robert (Helen) Hill Jr., Melanie Hill Garrett, Barry Hill, and Michael Hill; former wife, Doris Hill; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters, Frances Hosey, Ann Sizemore, and Cheryl Hill; brothers, Steve and Danny Hill; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jim Powell officiating. Interment at LaFayette City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 p.m. until hour of service. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.