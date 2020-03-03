Ralph Edward Herman age 62, born in Chattanooga, died suddenly Monday, February 24th, 2020. Son of the late Paul and Mary Ruth Herman. As a follower of Christ, he was a Musician, Aviator and a Master Barber at CrossRoads Barber Shop, in Chickamauga GA, where he served the community for over 20 years. Ralph is survived by his brother: Joe (Judy) Herman. Arrangements by www.wilsonfuneralhome.com with an online guest book. Gravesite service Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3:00PM at Chickamauga Cemetery. Forecast: Sunny Hi 60°. It was a perfect day for him to fly his plane.