Mr. Allen Raymond Hazelwood, 60, of Lafayette passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Chattanooga. Mr. Hazelwood was born in Cartersville, Georgia, son of the late John Raymond Hazelwood and Lila Arlene Pittman Hazelwood. Allen was of the Baptist faith and worked at Liberty Tire Recycling of Calhoun. He enjoyed the simple life, was an avid fan of NASCAR, and loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Hazelwood; children, Scooter and Megan Hazelwood, Amanda "Lucy" and Jason Hall, Jessica and Chris Lemaire, Chelsea and Scott Hamilton, and Zachary Llewellyn; sister, Phyllis Ann Manous; brother Rick Neal Hazelwood; 15 grandchildren and niece, Jenny and Richard Humphries. Graveside service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 2:30 PM at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, Adairsville with Rev. Mike Abernathy and Rev. Andrew Hight officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Barton Funeral Home. Pallbearers include Scooter Hazelwood, Preston Hazelwood, Zachary Llewellyn, Jason Hall, Justin Hall, and Scott Hamilton. Honorary pallbearers will be the employees of Liberty Tire Recycling. Family and friends attending services will be required to wear face mask and observe social distancing.