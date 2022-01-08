Dr. Bill Hawthorne, 88, of Ringgold, GA passed away at his home on January 5, 2022. He was surrounded by his four children and his loving wife of 68 years, Mary Hawthorne. Bill practiced optometry for more than 40 years in East Ridge. Also, during those years on his farm in Ringgold, he and his family raised cattle, grew pick your own berries and were the largest grower of blueberry bushes in the southeast—Hawthorne Nursery. He was a lifelong, faithful, member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, involved as a church leader and an advocate for Christian education. Highlights of his retirement years included traveling to Alaska, bird watching, woodworking, and homebuilding, including his personal home. Preceded in death by his parents Myrtle Chason Hawthorne and Ira Hawthorne. Siblings: Virginia Mason (AR), and Benny Hawthorne(FL). He is survived by his wife Mary Thomas Hawthorne. His children: Jo Lynn Hawthorne (Duane Gibson) (TN), Jan Hawthorne Chesney (FL), Jerry Hawthorne (Sheila) (GA), and Julie Hawthorne Thomas (GA). Eight grandchildren. Siblings: Ribbon Ann Chesnut (TN), Sara Bell Reid (FL), Martha Elizabeth Kennedy (AR), Bonnie Hope Reed (GA) as well as many nieces and nephews. The family plans to hold a memorial service later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations for Christian Education can be sent to Georgia Cumberland Conference of SDA, P.O. Box 12000 Calhoun, GA 30703