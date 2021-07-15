Mr. Robert J. "Bob" Greene, age 87 of Summerville, Georgia passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021. Mr. Greene was born in Trion, Georgia on June 14, 1934, son of the late P.A. Greene and Clara Brown Greene. He was a member of the South Summerville Baptist Church and was a veteran of United States Navy, serving in the Korean War. Mr. Greene was retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation as a Construction Engineer for the Sixth District. Mr. Greene was a member and Past Commander of the Post 129 American Legion and was a member of the 40 and 8. In addition to his parents, Mr. Greene was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Lynnette "Lynne" Greene; sisters, Ruby Richardson and Katherine Greene and brothers, Elmer Greene, Marvin Greene, Russell Greene, Fred Greene and Paul Greene. Mr. Greene is survived by his wife, Evelyn S. Jackson Greene; brother, Daniel Greene; honorary grandchildren, Aaron Greene, Caleb Willingham, MacKenzie Greene and Savannah Greene; and nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Mr. Greene were held Sunday, July 11, 2021 in the South Summerville Baptist Church with Rev. Kenny Roach and Rev. Gene Greer officiating. Interment will follow in the West Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Aaron Greene, Caleb Willingham, Todd Hughes, Justin Hughes, Josh Shadrick, Andy West, Danny Greene and Darrell Greene. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Liar's Table at Jim's and the DOT Liar's Table in Cartersville. The family respectfully ask that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Susan Lynne Greene Early Childcare Education Scholarship at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Walker County Campus, 265 Bicentennial Trail, Rock Spring, Georgia 30739. Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel was honored to serve the family of Mr. Robert J. "Bob" Greene. Please visit www.coffmanfh.net to sign our online guestbook and to post condolences.