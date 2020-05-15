Terry Cleve Gober, age 68, of Gaylesville, passed away Friday May 15, 2020 in a Rome hospital. Mr. Gober was born February 26, 1952, in Cullman County, Alabama. A son of the late Joseph Cleveland Gober, Jr. and Geneva Phillips Gober. He was retired from the Walker County, Georgia School System. Survivors include his daughters, Autumn (Cody) Smith, Cedar Bluff; Heather (Chris) Adams, Rossville; grandchildren, Austin, Jarred, Ivy, Chance, and Jacob, great grandchildren, Kenndi. In keeping with his wishes Mr. Gober will be cremated and a memorial services will be held at a later date. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements..
To plant a tree in memory of Terry Gober as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.