Martin Bradford Gilreath, 77, passed away March 15, 2020. He was born January 15, 1943, in LaFayette, Georgia. Brad was the son of Olin and Carmie Martin Gilreath. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, David Gilreath and nephew, Barry Hix. Brad served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1966. He is survived by sister, Nancy Gilreath (Waymon) Hix; nephews, Tim (Lisa) Hix and Russell Hix; several great nieces and nephews and cousins also survive. Due to Covid-19 there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church, 500 West Main Street, P.O. Box 542, LaFayette, Georgia 30728.