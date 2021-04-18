Stephen Thomas Gilbreath, age 79, of LaFayette went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ennis and Essie (Mitchell) Gilbreath. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carolyn (Coker) Gilbreath; three sons, Michael (Beth) Gilbreath, Daniel (Laura) Gilbreath, and Mark (Angie) Gilbreath; sister, Myra "Gina" (Bob) Beaudoin of Massachusetts; eight grandchildren, Stephen, John, Levi, Ali, Hannah, and Emma Gilbreath, Amy (Shawn) Buck, Jamie Hayes; and nieces and nephews. He retired from Combustion Engineering as a nuclear engineer after 28 years. He loved to help people in need any way he could, was generous and kind and loved his family. He was a fan of Mopar and loved to restore classic cars. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He will be missed by many. Funeral service was held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Interment at LaFayette City Cemetery.