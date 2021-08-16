Ms. Tessa Elaine Galloway, age 42 of Roopville, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, in Carrollton, GA after a lengthy illness. She was born in Catoosa County, GA, on February 1, 1979. Tessa worked for many years at Oakview Nursing Home in Summerville, GA, as a certified nursing assistant. She loved helping people and was so good hearted and generous. She enjoyed spending time with her children and shopping. Tessa was a member of Roopville Road Baptist Church. Tessa is survived by her mother and step-father, Tammy and Rodney Jones of Roopville; father, Ronald Parris of Chickamauga, Ga; children, Jade Galloway and Isabella Jones, and one brother, Jason Anderson. In accordance with the family's wishes, Tessa will be cremated. The family will host a memorial service Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Cloudland, GA. Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan in honored to serve the Galloway family.
Service information
Aug 19
(Memorial Service)
Thursday, August 19, 2021
2:00PM
2:00PM
Mt. Olive Cemetery
Highway 157
Cloudland, GA 30731
Highway 157
Cloudland, GA 30731
