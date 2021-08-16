Ms. Tessa Elaine Galloway, age 42 of Roopville, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, in Carrollton, GA after a lengthy illness. She was born in Catoosa County, GA, on February 1, 1979. Tessa worked for many years at Oakview Nursing Home in Summerville, GA, as a certified nursing assistant. She loved helping people and was so good hearted and generous. She enjoyed spending time with her children and shopping. Tessa was a member of Roopville Road Baptist Church. Tessa is survived by her mother and step-father, Tammy and Rodney Jones of Roopville; father, Ronald Parris of Chickamauga, Ga; children, Jade Galloway and Isabella Jones, and one brother, Jason Anderson. In accordance with the family's wishes, Tessa will be cremated. The family will host a memorial service Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Cloudland, GA. Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan in honored to serve the Galloway family.

To send flowers to the family of Tessa Galloway, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 19
(Memorial Service)
Thursday, August 19, 2021
2:00PM
Mt. Olive Cemetery
Highway 157
Cloudland, GA 30731
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the (Memorial Service) begins.

