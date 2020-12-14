Barbara Ann White Freeman, age 68 of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. She was born in Ringgold, Georgia on March 23, 1952 to the late Joseph Vernon and Fannie Lee (Carter) White. A dedicated homemaker, Barbara enjoyed photography, poetry, spending time in nature, and bird watching. She was a devoted member of Victory Baptist Church in Shelbyville and loved the Lord most of all. She loved the time spent with her church family and had a heart for missions. Barbara cherished the time she spent with her beloved family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Steve Freeman. Barbara is survived by her loving sons, Brent (April) Freeman of Pleasant View, Keith (Leslie) Freeman of Christiana, and Mark (Christen) Freeman of Belvidere; brother, Larry (Sandra) White of Apison; sister, Judy White Fincher of Ringgold, Georgia; grandchildren, Emily (Tim) Fearn, Mia Freeman, Brooke Freeman, Melanie Freeman, Grace Freeman, Dylan Freeman, Ethan Freeman, Zach Freeman, Lucas Freeman, and Hailey Freeman; and several nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services will be held with Rev. Loyd Warren and Rev. Eddie Killian officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Barbara Freeman's favorite charity, Bible and Literature Missionary Foundation, through Victory Baptist Church, Shelbyville, Tennessee. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.