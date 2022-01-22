It is with extreme sadness that we announce Freda Gann Folks, age 78, was called home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2022. Freda was born on May 22nd, 1943 in Chattanooga to her parents Fred L. Gann and Nancy Higginbotham Gann. She lived in Chickamauga, GA with her loving husband Wendell for the past 37 years. Freda was office manager at the Walker County Water Company for over 52 years. She was beloved by her colleagues who still refer to it as "Freda's office". She retired in October of 2017. Freda was a loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother. She was a woman who brought immense joy to everyone she met, and had the most infectious laugh. She loved the color pink, spending time with family, and most of all her husband Wendell. She and Wendell were high school sweethearts, and were married on July 16th, 1960. They had been married for over 61 years, and were the truest example of soulmates and better halves. Freda was the glue of her family, at family gatherings she was meticulous about planning and would get up at the crack of dawn to ensure everything was prepared just so, gatherings will not be the same without her. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister Eudene Thompson, and her son-in-law Don Hermes. She is survived by her loving husband Wendell, her brother LeVerne (Irma), her daughters Janet and Lisa (Tony), and her grandchildren: Lauren (Jason), Allison, Cameron (Breanna), and Hannah. Visit www.heritagebattlefield.com to share condolences with the family. Internment will be at Lakewood Memory Gardens, South. Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory, Battlefield Parkway.
